Colourful murals fail to curb dumping of waste in Coimbatore city

The Coimbatore Corporation, which recently undertook an initiative under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign to curb open dumping of waste and prevent defacement by beautifying the walls of parks, flyovers, lakes, and government building compounds across the city, has completed the mural work in 16 locations.

The Corporation has identified nearly 25 hotspots where garbage accumulates and is carrying out clean-up operations at these locations. Of these, beautification is completed at 16 locations, covering over 12,000 square feet of compound walls, with support from both NGO partners and the Corporation funds.

However, despite these efforts, waste continues to accumulate in some beautified areas. “We have instructed all the sanitary inspectors concerned to monitor these spots regularly and ensure immediate clearance of any garbage. In a few spots, cameras are installed, and they are directly monitored by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), accessible to the Commissioner,” said City Health Officer K. Boopathi.

“Murals promoting waste segregation into wet and dry categories and encouraging practices like composting have been created across the city to raise public awareness and discourage improper disposal,” he added.

Mr. Boopathi noted that the recent puja holidays resulted in an additional 150 tonnes of waste, raising the daily garbage load to 1,350 tonnes from the usual 1,200 tonnes. “To manage this surge, we have implemented night garbage collection for a week,” he said.