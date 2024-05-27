Colonialism decimated innovation and research in India, says Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday said that the education system that was a legacy of colonial rule had resulted in the “spirit of innovation and research” being decimated over a period of time.

Speaking at a conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and private universities at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that a student graduating with a degree should “come out [of the education system] with a lot of confidence to live with dignity”.

Mr. Ravi, who delivered the inaugural address, said that prior to the implementation of the National Education Policy, universities in Tamil Nadu were operating without synergy and co-operation, and students passing out of the colleges were finding it difficult to get work.

The Governor blamed the colonial British government for decimating the “spirit of innovation and research” that he said was the hallmark of the country prior to it being colonised. “We have lost a lot of time because of following a system that was largely bequeathed to us by the colonialists,” he said.

He said that India was the world’s largest economy dating back 1800 years. “Despite the exploitation of the country’s resources by the colonial powers, by the time of Independence, India was still the sixth largest economy in the world and in subsequent years, we slipped to the 11th largest economy. Fortunately, through a number of initiatives we have become the fifth largest economy and in the next few years, hope to be the third largest economy in the world,” he said.

On Monday, Jagadeesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, delivered the keynote address as part of the two day event. He said that the expected increase in population to 10 billion people by the year 2050, combined with accelerating need for energy will pose a myriad of challenges that will need to be addressed through a sustainable model of development and innovation.