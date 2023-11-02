ADVERTISEMENT

Colleges still on a learning curve to integrate skill-training component under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme 

November 02, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: Most of the government, government-aided and private colleges in the region are apparently looking at ways to infuse quality into the skill training provided to students free of cost under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

Before the start of the 2023-24 academic session, the Higher Education Department had instructed registrars of State universities to ensure inclusion of skill-based coures in the UG programmes under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation had developed 17 courses, including English Language Assesment and Certification from Cambridge, IBM Career Education, Digital Marketing, Logistics for Arts and Science for UG students that are required to be handled during the second, fourth and sixth semesters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There is, by and large, appreciation for the scheme though a good number of the colleges still face teething difficulties to incorporate the skill training into the already cramped schedule of internals, external exams, assignments and projects, according to a senior professor.

“The scheme is important since it paves way for deriving the optimal benefit of the country’s demographic advantage. While the massive upskilling programme holds promise, it needs to be executed with a structured approach,” he said.

Four credits - two each for two courses - requires the students to spend four hours for undergoing the training and take the exam online conducted under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

According to a faculty engaged in training the students for a course under the scheme, the realisation that the skill-development component is an essential part of the curriculum has not set in fully among students as yet.

Nevertheless, the students are beginning to understand that their employability hinges on the score they obtain in these skill-oriented programmes, he said.

Through this massive upskilling programme, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation offers the domain specific skill assessment modules to the users and help them understand their skill gap.

The self-paced learning paves way for acquiring newer and industry relevant skill sets, and build digital fluency on emerging sectors and professional skills through the availability of byte sized micro learning content.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US