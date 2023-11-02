Colleges still on a learning curve to integrate skill-training component under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme 

November 02, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

COIMBATORE: Most of the government, government-aided and private colleges in the region are apparently looking at ways to infuse quality into the skill training provided to students free of cost under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

Before the start of the 2023-24 academic session, the Higher Education Department had instructed registrars of State universities to ensure inclusion of skill-based coures in the UG programmes under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation had developed 17 courses, including English Language Assesment and Certification from Cambridge, IBM Career Education, Digital Marketing, Logistics for Arts and Science for UG students that are required to be handled during the second, fourth and sixth semesters.

There is, by and large, appreciation for the scheme though a good number of the colleges still face teething difficulties to incorporate the skill training into the already cramped schedule of internals, external exams, assignments and projects, according to a senior professor.

“The scheme is important since it paves way for deriving the optimal benefit of the country’s demographic advantage. While the massive upskilling programme holds promise, it needs to be executed with a structured approach,” he said.

Four credits - two each for two courses - requires the students to spend four hours for undergoing the training and take the exam online conducted under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

According to a faculty engaged in training the students for a course under the scheme, the realisation that the skill-development component is an essential part of the curriculum has not set in fully among students as yet.

Nevertheless, the students are beginning to understand that their employability hinges on the score they obtain in these skill-oriented programmes, he said.

Through this massive upskilling programme, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation offers the domain specific skill assessment modules to the users and help them understand their skill gap.

The self-paced learning paves way for acquiring newer and industry relevant skill sets, and build digital fluency on emerging sectors and professional skills through the availability of byte sized micro learning content.