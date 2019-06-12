Colleges see reduction in admission period

Following the increase in number of colleges in the region coming under the Bharathiar University, colleges, this year, has seen a reduction in admission period.

Earlier, colleges used to see inquiries and admission for up to two months after State Government publishes the Plus Two results. But this year it has come down to 15 days or so, says K. Karunakaran of the Association of Principals of Colleges of Bharathiar University.

The result of the increase in colleges and thereby increase in seats is that a few colleges have only seen admission to 50% seats, he adds. The other reason for fewer admission is also the increase in number of State Government-run colleges. “The Government opening colleges in Palladam, Sathyamangalam and other towns has resulted in a fall in number of students taking admission in colleges in Coimbatore,” says Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan of AJK College of Arts and Science.

The other reason for seats remaining unfilled is colleges increasing their seats 120 (two sections of 60 each) in each course to maximise the intake. The impact of this is that other colleges offering similar courses take a hit, he adds. As in the past, this year too, B.Com. and its variations are a favourite among students and across top colleges the number of applications for each seat is eight to one.

Among those students choosing science courses, mathematics seems to be preferred only after physics or chemistry, which is something new this year, says an academic. A senior professor at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, says her institution too witnessed this trend this year.

Students, who had ranked their choice of courses had physics or chemistry in the first place and mathematics was only the third or fourth choice.

Another trend that colleges in Coimbatore witnessed this admission seasons is the demand for industry-integrated courses.

Students with a better understanding of higher education courses and employment opportunities chose courses that colleges ran in association with top software companies like Google or TCS or IBM, says an academic.

The companies frame the curriculum, help students with projects and also recruit them and therefore the demand has increased, he adds.