Colleges reopen for undergraduate students

Coimbatore

09 February 2021 00:15 IST

Focus on completing practical classes for students of science streams

Colleges reopened for second and first year undergraduate students here on Monday, under stringent restrictions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college managements said they had made adequate arrangements to ensure that the COVID-19 safety protocol was in place. Besides checking students for temperature and use of mask, the colleges that had more students in various disciplines divided the students into two groups – sending the first group to the laboratory for practical classes and retaining the second in classroom for theory lessons.

The colleges had said that as for science students, their focus would be on completing practical classes at the earliest as the students had missed the previous academic year’s last semester practical as well.

After going through the practical classes, the colleges would conduct the end-semester examination, either online or offline as per the Government instruction.

For students of arts and humanities, the colleges would conduct classes both online and offline after dividing the students into batches to maintain social distance norm in classrooms.

The colleges said that in hostels they would follow a system to have either one or two students in a room by first hosting the third year students and then second years.

At the campus on Monday, the second year students were excited to see their classmates but under the watchful eyes of faculty. “We did elbow bumps to greet each other as handshake was not encouraged,” said S. Suryaprakash, a second year B.Sc. Botany student at the Government Arts College.

At the laboratory, the faculty gave a brief outline of the academic schedule ahead, he added.

S. Netraa Shree, a second year B.Sc. Physics student, said she was excited to return to college, where the management has chosen to reopen on Wednesday. Excited to meet friends and happy as well because finally they would get to learn face-to-face in a classroom, which was better compared to online system for a subject like physics, she said.