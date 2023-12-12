Colleges of education in a quandary as NCTE starts off with four-year integrated B.Ed. programme on pilot mode

December 12, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Colleges of education in the Western region, as elsewhere in the State, stare at an uncertain future as the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has stipulated that four-year integrated B.Ed. offered by multi-disciplinary higher educational institutions will, by 2030, become the minimal degree qualification for school teachers.

The programme aims at preparing teachers for foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary stages as per the new school structure of National Educational Policy 2020. The four-year programme is meant to ensure that outstanding students enter the teaching profession to cater to the need of 21st century skills.

According to the heads of colleges of education in Coimbatore, though the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University has come out with guidelines for offering the B.Sc. B.Ed. integrated programme of four-year duration, the emphasis by the NCTE on offering the course through multi-disciplinary higher educational institutions could throw up a question on their relevance in the coming years.

The colleges of education are understood to be in a ‘wait and watch’ mode. “Given the NCTE stipulations, the only possibility that exists for colleges of education to offer the four-year integrated B.Ed. programme is by having a tie-up with arts and science colleges in geographical clusters. But, that necessitates bringing back the teacher education programmes back into the fold of State universities from the TNTEU,” a member of a management of a private college of education in Coimbatore said, however, adding that winding up a university altogether may not be acceptable for the higher education department.

The four-year integrated B.Ed. being a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree, in education as well as a specialised subject such as a language, history, music, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, art, and physical education, the possibility for offering the programme well within the campus simply does not exist for the colleges of education as it would warrant multiplying the facilities and faculty strength. “Most of all, the State universities will not accept such a proposition,” principal of a self-financed college of education said.

To begin with, the NCTE has launched the programme on pilot mode from the 2023-24 academic session in 57 reputed Central/State Government Universities/Institutions, as a flagship programme under NEP 2020. Students are admitted into these institutions based on their scores in the National Common Entrance Test carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The integrated four-year programme is touted to contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector. The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of 21st century global standards, according to the NCTE.