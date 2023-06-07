Colleges in Coimbatore hope to derive fuller utility of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ skilling scheme

June 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heads of higher educational institutions here, particularly those from government and government-aided colleges catering to students from economically-backward families, are hoping for better streamlining of Naan Mudhalvan initiative, a massive upskilling programme introduced during the course of 2022-23 to make students employable.

The college heads are understood to be at a difficulty to integrate the skill-training modules within the daily working hours, under the initiative that seeks to upskill students in digital domain before entering the industry.

The initiative entails establishing centres of excellence and innovation hubs to offer softskill training for sudents pursuing higher studies. But, the benefit of this initiative is yet to be derived by the colleges.

“There are some practical issues. For instance, the students are required to spend by themselves for the digital data consumed to take part in the online skilling programmes handled by industries.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, the college heads say, offers 18 mandatory courses to upskill communications, digital sklls and emerging technologies.

At the State-level, more than 2,000 educational institutions are onboard under indstry-relevant skill enhancement initiative intending to cover as many as 12 lakh students.

Courses on new technologies like block chain, IT-skills and programming, banking and financial services, upgrading language expertise and preparing for competitive exams, are offered through the initiative.

“During 2022-23, we had a tough time accommodating the skill development programme within the academic year,” a coordinator of the Naan Mudhalvan programme in an engineering college, said.

While appreciating the intent of the scheme under which courses in English communication is taught alongside German, Japanese and French, a college head emphasised that a free data scheme for students will help significantly in motivating willing learners to avail of the utility of the mandatory, free and heavily-subsidised value-added courses for employability.

