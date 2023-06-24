Colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University begin 2023-24 session with bridge courses

June 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Most of the higher educational institutions affiliated to Bharathiar University (BU) have seemingly begun the 2023-24 session for first-year undergraduate students with bridge courses of durations ranging from a week to a fortnight.

The classes began for first-year students of affiliated colleges on June 19. As for government colleges, the start of classes for first year students has been pushed to July 3, apparently to complete the admission process.

The importance of the course with components such as communicative English and other soft skills for freshers to UG programmes is being reiterated among affiliated colleges every year, according to senior professors in Bharathiar University.

The bridge courses are commonly known as orientation programme or induction programme in arts and science colleges, P. Kanagaraj, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science, Government Arts College, Coimbatore, said

On their part, college managements here are said to be seriously evaluating the implications of the draft guidelines released by the University Grants Commission earlier this year to make higher educational institutions more inclusive, equitable, and sensitive to Socio–Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs).

The draft guidelines lay emphasis on bridge courses as an example of affirmative action to help newly-admitted students in this category to transition and equip themselves for higher education.

Bridge courses are being modified by the colleges to conform to the draft guidelines.

“The aim is to help moderate and below-moderate-level students belonging to SEDGs bridge the gap between the subjects studied at the previous level and those to be examined at the entry level of the new academic programme”, a principal of an affiliated college in Coimbatore said.

Colleges are utilising most part of the duration of bridge courses to engage students in interactions, group discussions, and speaking exercises. Acquiring LSRW (Learning, Speaking, Reading, Writing) skills have become inevitable for students to explore opportunities in the dynamic job market, a proprietor of a soft skills consultancy said.

“There is a likelihood for the BU to conduct such programmes for PG students from this academic year through a tie-up with major IT companies, BU Vice-Chancellor Convenor Committee Member F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, said.

Devised in consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the UGC draft guidelines for higher educational institutions (HEIs) focusing on addressing problems of SEDG students also lays focus on earn-while-learn scheme, outreach programmes and setting up of an equal opportunity cell to assimilate such students into the education system and reduce dropouts.

