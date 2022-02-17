College team gets funding for developing prototype

The students team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam who developed the prototype in Erode.

A seven-member team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, was among the 15 teams in the country selected for receiving ₹15 lakh funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for developing a prototype.

The team from the college G-One Saver, comprising M. John Inba Raja, K.E. Anishkumar, M. Mareeswara, K. Rajaram, G.O. Girupaakaran, Mohammed Razeen and A. Ramesh Aravind, attended a month-long boot camp conducted by NSRCEL, a startup incubation centre in the country, and was selected for the India Innovation Challenge Design Contest (IICDC) held at the NSRCEL at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

As many as 1.2 lakh engineering students from 2,200 colleges in the country submitted 31,045 ideas. The team was selected as one among the top 747 teams and semi-finals were held recently. The team submitted videos explaining the project and the team was selected for receiving the fund.

Explaining the project, members said that G-One Saver is the solution for global warming as plantations are grown on top of factories inside a transparent enclosed chamber. The smoke from the factory is sent into an air compressor, pressurised, and then sent into a specially designed water tank where the smoke travels in a zigzag path losing all of its solid particles.

Smoke, which is less intense now, is let into the chamber containing plantations and is circulated inside it throughout the day. In this way the carbon elements in the smoke could be used for photosynthesis obtaining oxygen in the process. Finally during the night time the oxygenated smoke is let out. By this way, air pollution is reduced significantly, they added.