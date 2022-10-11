College teachers in Coimbatore demand promotion under UGC norms, take part in Statewide protest

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 11, 2022 20:05 IST

Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC), Tamil Nadu, held a Statewide protest on Tuesday at the government colleges urging the Higher Education Department to promote teachers waiting since 2014.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), and Association of University Teachers, Tamil Nadu (AUT), who took part in the protest at the Government Arts College here, said teachers who joined in 2006 must be promoted to associate professors as per the State’s Government Order No. 5 and the Union Grants Commission regulations. About 5,000 such teachers were awaiting a raise and promotion for eight years now, they said.

The State must conduct a transfer counselling and recruitment drive to fill the 7,000 vacancies in government colleges, according to TNGCTA.

TNGCTA president T. Veeramani said the State had called for recruitment in 163 government colleges in 2012 and appointment orders were handed over to 953 posts in 2015. No new faculty were hired after that, he claimed. 

In a letter to the Chief Minister earlier this month, the Association said, “We request that the posts of principal, teaching and non-teaching staff be filled through counselling and interviews.”

“The teachers who joined government colleges in 2015 through Teachers’ Recruitment Board have completed the UGC-stipulated seven years of service, and they should be issued the certificate for completing probation period,” TNGCTA added.

