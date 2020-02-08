Coimbatore

College students sensitised to novel coronavirus infection

The Department of Public Health distributed awareness pamphlets on novel coronavirus at the orientation programme held in in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Even as the novel coronavirus is slowly turning into a pandemic, the Department of Public Health took steps to allay misconceptions about the virus by organising an orientation programme for college students in Krishnagiri on Friday.

The programme, in a bid to disseminate information on the basic precautions to be followed in the face of any communicable infection, underlined the basic rules of public health and sanitation that needed to be adhered to by the public to safeguard themselves from infection.

Symptoms

Given the availability of little information on the nature of coronavirus that had its origins in Wuhan province in China and is slowly spreading globally, the public health officials listed out the symptoms to be mindful of to seek medical help. Novel coronavirus causes cold, cough, fever, respiratory problems and fatigue and these are symptoms that the public should look out for to seek medical help, said the resource persons speaking at the orientation.

The virus spreads through fluids from sneezing or by coming into contact with such fluids.

The Department of Public Health has highlighted “handwashing” as a significant deterrent to the spread of virus. People are advised to follow basic etiquette of covering their mouth with handkerchief while sneezing, and washing hands with disinfecting soap to prevent infection.

Further, persons with symptoms of cold, cough, fever are advised to visit hospitals for medical help. Hospitals have been directed to maintain cleanliness with regular use of disinfectants to prevent any communicable infections. V.Govindan, Deputy Director of Health Services, Krishnagiri, B.C. Sivakumar, Block Medical Officer, Bargur, D. Muthumariappan, District Entomologist, were among the resource persons who spoke at the programme.

