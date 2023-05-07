College students robbed of mobile phones at knife point, one arrested 

May 07, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Three persons trespassed into the residence of college students at Puliyakulam here in the early hours of Saturday and robbed them of five mobile phones at knife point. As per the complaint lodged by N. Nasif (22) of Karunagappally in Kollam district of Kerala, who is doing second year under graduation in a private college at Nava India, three men knocked the door of their residence at Periyar Nagar at Puliyakulam around 2 a.m. As the complainant opened the door, the men barged in and robbed Mr. Nasif and his roommates of five mobile phones, worth around ₹ 2.85 lakh, at knife point and escaped. The police arrested S. Jeyaraj (23), a native of Ramanathapuram district who had been residing at Sakthi Nagar near Singanallur, for the crime late on Saturday. Three mobile phones and a knife were recovered from him. The police were on the lookout for the two other accomplices. One held for assault on moving bus The police are on the lookout for four men who assaulted a youth with knives on a moving bus in here on Saturday. The police said that M. Kamalesh (23) of Sowripalayam was attacked by the group of men when the bus on which he was travelling reached the Classic Towers junction on Tiruchi Road. The group assaulted Kamalesh with knives, said the police. While passengers managed to catch one assailant, Santhosh, others managed to escape. The Race Course police said that the gang attacked Kamalesh due to previous enmity. Kamalesh was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where his condition was stable. Woman’s chain snatched Two men, who came in a motorcycle, snatched the gold chain of a 42-year-old woman on the busy Avinashi Road late on Saturday. The police said that a seven sovereign gold chain belonging to S. Hemalatha of Boopathi Street at Thottipalayam was snatched by the motorcycle-borne duo near a private hospital close to the airport junction. The Peelamedu police have launched an investigation based on the woman’s complaint.