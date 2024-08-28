ADVERTISEMENT

College students intern with IAF

Published - August 28, 2024 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 11 students from Kumaraguru College of Technology’s Aeronautical Engineering department recently completed six-week internship programme at the Sulur Airforce Station.

In an initiative co-ordinated by the Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation (KCIRI), the students were presented with real-time problems as projects and were encouraged to come with solutions.

The students did the internship in four batches along with students from two other colleges. They worked with different aircrafts and want to take up the solutions they proposed as research projects, said a faculty.

The students also took part in the four-day International Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX 24), where they interacted with the Defence forces from countries such France, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

eom/msp 

