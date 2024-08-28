GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College students intern with IAF

Published - August 28, 2024 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 11 students from Kumaraguru College of Technology’s Aeronautical Engineering department recently completed six-week internship programme at the Sulur Airforce Station.

In an initiative co-ordinated by the Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation (KCIRI), the students were presented with real-time problems as projects and were encouraged to come with solutions.

The students did the internship in four batches along with students from two other colleges. They worked with different aircrafts and want to take up the solutions they proposed as research projects, said a faculty.

The students also took part in the four-day International Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX 24), where they interacted with the Defence forces from countries such France, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

eom/msp 

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.