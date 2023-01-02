ADVERTISEMENT

College students from Sathyamangalam win International Micromouse Challenge

January 02, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The four-member student’s team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam receiving the award after winning the International Micromouse Challenge held at Mumbai recently.

A four-member student’s team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam has won the International Micromouse Challenge at Techfest held in Mumbai recently.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, various competitions were held from December 16 to 18, that aimed to promote creative, innovative and technical skills among the youth. Participants are required to build an autonomous, self-contained robot – Micromouse, which can get to the centre of a maze in the shortest possible time. The competition has two stages, national and international round. As many as 30-plus teams were shortlisted for the final round based on their abstract and work progress and took part in the competition held at IIT Bombay.

A. Mohamed Uvaise, T. Indhuja, R. Kaviya Nachiyar and J. Kanishma, developed a Micromouse which is a wheeled robot that resolves the unknown maze. The micromouse is designed, fabricated, assembled, and soldered at the institute’s Printed Circuit Lab (PCB) Lab. Competition was held on December 18 and winners were announced recently. The institute’s team was declared winners and was given a cash award.

They were trained and guided by PCB Laboratory In-charges, S. Elango, R. Saravanakumar, Stephen Sagayaraj and B.T. Annapoorani, all Assistant Professors.

