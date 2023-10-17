College student’s fingers severed as road rage turns violent near Coimbatore

October 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A college student’s fingers were severed after he was assaulted by another student in the aftermath of a road rage at Chettipalayam near Coimbatore late on Monday.

M. Mahendran (22) of Thamaraikulam near Kinathukadavu, a final year engineering student of a private college at Pappampatti Pirivu in the district, lost three fingers in the assault.

According to the police, Mahendran and his friend Kishore left for their homes on a motorcycle around 3.30 p.m. on Monday. As they neared Malumichampatti, students from a private college at Malumichampatty overtook them on their two-wheeler. This led to a road rage and Mahendran overtook their two-wheeler in a negligent manner, the police said.

Around 11 p.m., Mahendran took shelter under a flyover at Othakkalmandapam, where he had come to eat at a restaurant, due to rain. According to the police, the students, with whom he had a road rage, also arrived at the spot.

They identified Mahendran and one of them, A. Mariya Dinesh (19) of Thoothukudi district, hit him on the head with an empty bottle. Maria Dinesh allegedly wielded a knife at Mahendran, and his two fingers of the right hand and one finger of the left were severed while trying to defend. He got himself admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case based on Mahendran’s complaint and arrested Mariya Dinesh for the crime.