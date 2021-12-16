College students bag 11 medals in contest

Students from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged five gold and six silver medals in the IndiaSkills competition held to demonstrate the highest standards of skills among the students and to provide a platform to showcase their talent at national and international levels.

Organised by National Skill Development Corporation, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the regional competition for South was conducted from December 1 to 4 at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. More than 600 participants from the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana competed in over fifty skills.

Over 100 participants from Tamil Nadu competed in 44 skills, including 34 students from the institute who represented the State in 20 skills. One student from the institute represented Andhra Pradesh in additive manufacturing skill.

Gold medalists were Sriman Narayana Raju for Additive Manufacturing skill, Praveen and B.S. Hariprasath team for Concrete Construction Work skill, B. Irfana for Fashion Technology, S. Dhakshayani for Health and Social Care and S. Vishnu Priya for Visual Merchandising.

Silver medalists were C. Karthi for Electronics, P.V. Saraswathy for Health and Social Care, V. Lokesh and K. Ajay Prassath team for Landscape Gardening, A.H. Kalilur Rahman for Plastering and Drywall Systems, R.J. Pragadeeshwaran for Plumbing and Heating and L. Shri Hari for Web technology.

The medalists will be participating in the upcoming IndiaSkills 2021 National level competition and the winners will represent India in the WorldSkills to be held in Shanghai, China, in October 2022.