College students arrested for selling ganja

June 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Three students of a private engineering college at Navakkarai have been arrested by the police for allegedly procuring and selling ganja.

The arrested were M.Arjun (21), V. Arjun (22) and Akshay (22). They were allegedly found to be in possession of 500 grams of ganja.

Self-immolation bid

A 50-year-old man who had attempted set himself afire on Friday night in front of the Vellalore police outpost was admitted to the Government Hospital, Coimbatore, in a serious condition.

Police sources said Abdul Rehman, who had cases of ganja-peddling and theft against him, had indulged in the act in an inebriated condition.

Case against KSRTC driver

The Ukkadam police have registered a case against a driver of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation for allegedly attacking and injuring his counterpart, following an argument, while operating their vehicles.

According to the police, Mujibur Rehman had attacked Umar when the latter had objected to the former blocking the way. Vehicular movement was disrupted for a while due to the commotion.

Detained under Goondas Act

Prakash (54) of Edayarpalayam in Pariyanaickenpalayam limits, a drug offender, was detained under Goondas Act by the Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, based on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan.

Of the 20 criminals detained under Goondas Act, seven were drug offenders, a press release said.