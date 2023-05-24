ADVERTISEMENT

College students arrested for preventing SI from discharging duty in Coimbatore

May 24, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Peelamedu police have arrested two college students on charges of preventing a special sub-inspector from discharging his duty at the airport junction in Coimbatore early Tuesday morning.

The police said that R. Jothi (23) of Bhavani and S. Sabarish (23) of Thottanichatra in Erode district, were arrested.

According to the police, the duo, first year MBA students of a private college near Peelamedu, were found negligently riding a two-wheeler at the airport junction around 1 a.m.

As special sub-inspector N. Senthilkumar and his team stopped the two-wheeler, the students attempted to assault the policemen and showered swear words against them. The students were under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

After being alerted by Mr. Senthilkumar, a police inspector reached the spot and took the students to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical examination to check alcohol level in blood. The police said that the medical examination proved that the duo was under the influence of alcohol, after which they were arrested. They were released on bail.

Coimbatore / crime

