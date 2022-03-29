College students arrested for chain snatching in Coimbatore

March 29, 2022 22:11 IST

The students claimed that they committed the crime to pay semester fee

The investigation wing of the Singanallur police on Monday arrested two private college students on charges of chain snatching.

The arrested have been identified as K. Tamilselvan (21) of PN Pudur in Coimbatore, and K. Prakash (19) of Veerapandi Pirivu in Tiruppur. The two had lost their fathers a few years ago.

The police said that the two snatched the gold chains of a 72-year-old woman near G.V. Residency on February 25 and a 40-year-old resident of SIHS Colony on March 15.

While investigating the second case, the police managed to collect surveillance camera visuals of the suspects and the two-wheeler they used. The police team headed by Inspector R. Vinothkumar traced the accused on Monday and arrested them.

When questioned, the two told the police that they snatched the chains to pay their semester fee and the monthly installment of Prakash’s sports bike, an official said.

The police recovered the chains and took the motorcycle into custody. The students were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.