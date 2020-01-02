Coimbatore

College student wins panchayat president post

J. Sandhya Rani

J. Sandhya Rani  

more-in

She defeated her opponent by 218 votes

A 21-year-old final year college student won the panchayat president seat of Kaatinayakkanthotty in Shoolagiri.

The young woman J. Sandhya Rani, who is still to finish her final BBA in Christ College, Bengaluru beat her opponent by 218 votes as an independent candidate.

Sandhya Rani’s father Jaya Sarathi was the panchayat president during the last term.

When Kaatinayakkanthotty panchayat president’s post was declared as reserved for women, Ms. Rani decided to contest. “I only asked my daughter if she would like to contest and she agreed. She’s politically inclined and is a known face in the panchayat, having accompanied me during my term,” says the proud father.

Ms. Rani would finish her graduation and pursue an MBA through correspondence in order to focus on her new responsibility.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 11:51:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/college-student-wins-panchayat-president-post/article30464109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY