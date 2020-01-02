College student wins panchayat president post

A 21-year-old final year college student won the panchayat president seat of Kaatinayakkanthotty in Shoolagiri.
The young woman J. Sandhya Rani, who is still to finish her final BBA in Christ College, Bengaluru beat her opponent by 218 votes as an independent candidate.
Sandhya Rani’s father Jaya Sarathi was the panchayat president during the last term.
When Kaatinayakkanthotty panchayat president’s post was declared as reserved for women, Ms. Rani decided to contest. “I only asked my daughter if she would like to contest and she agreed. She’s politically inclined and is a known face in the panchayat, having accompanied me during my term,” says the proud father.
Ms. Rani would finish her graduation and pursue an MBA through correspondence in order to focus on her new responsibility.
