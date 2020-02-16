College student stabbed to death

A student of a private college in Coimbatore was stabbed to death by unknown persons in a robbery bid near his house at Arasur late on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as D. Tamilselvan (20), a resident of Sadayan Thottam near Arasur. He was a third year undergraduate student of a city college.

According to the police, the incident happened at Sadayan Thottam around 11.50 p.m. when Tamilselvan was retuning home after completing works related to a project he was doing as part of studies.

The police said that three persons, who came on two motorcycles approached Tamilselvan when he was walking to his house.

The trio reportedly asked Tamilselvan to hand over his mobile phone and money to them.

They stabbed him on chest when he refused to give his mobile phone and money and left the place on motorcycles.

An injured Tamilselvan rushed to his house. His father took him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The Sulur police said that they have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Tamilselvan’s father.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have formed special teams to trace the trio involved in the murder.