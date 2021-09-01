College student sets record for fabricating smart CNC machine

Erode

01 September 2021 21:44 IST

D. Rajith Karna, student of Department of Mechanical Engineering of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, has set a record on Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records (individual category) for fabricating smart CNC machine using grinder and bench drilling machine.

The student, under the guidance of Rajiev, Assistant Professor of the department, introduced the new concept of combining grinder and bench drilling machine for multi axial movements that is used to perform manufacturing operations like turning, facing, drilling and threading.

This machine would help small scale companies to increase their production at low cost. The machine was exhibited at the International IMTEX Forming 2018 and 2019.

