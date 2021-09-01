Coimbatore

College student sets record for fabricating smart CNC machine

D. Rajith Karna holding certificates for the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

D. Rajith Karna, student of Department of Mechanical Engineering of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, has set a record on Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records (individual category) for fabricating smart CNC machine using grinder and bench drilling machine.

The student, under the guidance of Rajiev, Assistant Professor of the department, introduced the new concept of combining grinder and bench drilling machine for multi axial movements that is used to perform manufacturing operations like turning, facing, drilling and threading.

This machine would help small scale companies to increase their production at low cost. The machine was exhibited at the International IMTEX Forming 2018 and 2019.


