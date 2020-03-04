College student possessing MDMA tablets, ganja arrested

COIMBATORE

04 March 2020 00:41 IST

Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police arrested a college student hailing from Kerala with methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets and ganja from Karumathampatti late on Monday.

NIB-CID officials said that Mohammed Irfan, a third engineering student hailing from Palakkad, was arrested with 15 MDMA tablets and half kg of ganja.

According to officials, they found Irfan in suspicious manner at Karumathampatti. When questioned, the student allegedly gave contradictory statements to the sleuths. When checked his bag, they found MDMA tablets, also known as ‘ecstasy’, and ganja in it.

Advertising

Advertising

The student was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. NIB-CID is on the lookout for one more college student.

Woman held for theft

The Ukkadam police on Tuesday arrested a woman who broke open a house and stole 75 sovereign of jewellery. Chandini alias B. Mubina, 30, from Madina Nagar near Kovaipudur, was arrested by the police with 75 sovereign jewellery which she had stolen from the house of Muneera Begum at Sowdamman Kovil lane near Town Hall on Monday.

The theft took place when Begum was in hospital to take care of her mother-in-law while her husband, son and daughter-in-law went to their work places. The police said that Mubina was a relative of the complainant. Visual from a surveillance camera in the locality showed Mubina coming to the house and leaving after some time. The police questioned her based on the evidence and she confessed to the crime.

Snatcher held

The Annur police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man who snatched the mobile phone of a Salem native on Monday. S. Anbarasan (30) of Varadharaja Mills road was arrested for snatching the mobile phone of R. Mahendaran from Sankagiri in Salem.