College student kills mother’s paramour in Namakkal

March 31, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari

A 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother’s paramour on Thursday.

According to the police, Suresh (45) of Ramanathapuram Pudur, near Senthamangalam, was a tractor driver. He developed an affair with Kasthuri (43), of Pottureddipatti. On coming to know about this, Kasthuri’s son Chandru (19) warned Suresh to snap the relationship with his mother.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, while Suresh came to Kasthuri’s house, Chandru quarrelled with him and attacked him using a wooden log. In the attack, he sustained grievous injuries and died. Later, Chandru put the body near Suresh’s house.

On Thursday, the local residents found the body and alerted the Senthamangalam police.

The police came to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police registered a case and arrested Chandru.

