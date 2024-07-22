College student from Nagercoil arrested for sexually harassing two students in Coimbatore

The police have arrested a college student from Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on charges of sexually harassing two girl students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Dharshan, 22, who hailed from Amman Kovil Street at Vathiyarvilai in Nagercoil, was arrested based on separate complaints lodged by two girls.

The police said he had been studying MA English literature in a private college at Kuniyamuthur in the city. He stayed in a rented house at B.K. Pudur near the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Dharshan was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint from a 21-year-old girl from the city, who studies in the same college. The police said the girl was in a relationship with the accused and later she distanced herself from him, after he sexually harassed her and made abusive remarks on her and her family members. The girl also came to know that he was having an affair with another girl.

Dharshan waylaid the girl on Saturday afternoon, when she had come out to meet a friend at Kuniyamuthur, and threatened her that he would circulate her private photos if she maintained distance. The girl lodged a complaint at the Kuniyamuthur police station.

Dharshan was arrested for offences under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 296 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public places), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl from another district, also a student of the same college, lodged a complaint against Dharshan, accusing him of having sexually harassed her after developing a relationship with her. The police registered a separate case and recorded his arrest for the offence on Sunday. Dharshan was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.