College student found dead in Coimbatore 

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 17:35 IST

A 20-year-old college student was found dead in his rented residence near Goldwins here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Akash, a native of Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi district.

According to the police, Akash had been doing first year undergradution in a private college near Peelamedu.

The student's mother P. Thulasirani had tried to reach him over the phone on Saturday. However, the student's mobile was switched off. The woman contacted the owner of the house and requested him to check on his son. The house owner found the door locked from inside and noticed that foul smell was emanating from inside. He alerted the Peelamedu police who rushed to the spot. The police broke open the door of the house and found Akash dead inside.

According to the police, the body was in a decompost stage. The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by the student’s mother.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

