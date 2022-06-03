College student falls to death in Coimbatore

A student of a private college died after he allegedly fell from the terrace of his house in the city in the early hours of Friday, said the police. S. Hariharasudhan (21), a resident of BPS Street near Pappanaickenpalayam, died after he fell from the terrace of his three-storeyed house.

The police said that Hariharasudhan was a final year undergraduate student of a private arts and science college near Peelamedu.

According to the police, the ground floor and second floor of the building were rented out and Hariharasudhan, mother Rajeswari and his brother Surendar lived on the first floor.

As per the statements given by the family to the police, Hariharasudhan had gone to the open terrace of the building to study on Thursday night. They told the police that he allegedly fell from the terrace around 3.30 a.m., on Friday, and died. The Race Course police visited the house and the body of the youth was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

Race Course inspector K. Santhamoorthi said that a case has been registered for a death due to accidental fall as of now and the investigation was on. He said that the police would be able to confirm the actual cause of death after getting the post-mortem report.