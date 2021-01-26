College student ends life

ERODE

26 January 2021 23:17 IST

A first year college student reportedly ended his life here on Sunday as he was unable to understand the online classes.

The police said M. Ashok (19) of Ambedkar Nagar in Narayanavalasu was attending online classes. On Sunday night, he along with his parents Muthusamy, Kanniyammal and two brothers went to his grandmother’s house in the same area. The police said Ashok went to a room on the first floor and did not return. Later, Muthusamy found him dead. The police were alerted and the body was sent to the District Headquarters and Hospital.

In his complaint to the Erode North Police on Monday, Mr. Muthusamy said his son had been complaining that he was unable to understand the online classes and was under stress. Hence, he could have ended his life, he said in his complaint. A case under Section 174 Cr.PC was registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.