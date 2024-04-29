ADVERTISEMENT

College student ends life in Salem

April 29, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old college student killed himself at his hostel in Salem on Monday.

M. Praveen Raj, a first-year student at a private engineering college in Mecheri, had returned to his college hostel after the holidays at his native Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Sunday evening. On Monday, when he did not turn up for classes, the college administration, finding his room locked from the inside, broke open the door and found him dead. Mecheri police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are probing the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

