College student ends life in Salem

November 29, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A third year UG student of a private arts college near Attur ended his life on Monday allegedly after a girl did not accept his proposal on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as D. Akish Dev (21) of Mangammal Nagar in Vazhapadi. Police said on November 23, Akish Dev took a mangalsutra to the college and on seeing this the college administration alerted his parents. Hhe apologised for his action. Meanwhile, on November 25 afternoon, while in the classroom he fell sick. When the teachers enquired him, he said he tried to end his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately admitted to Attur Government Hospital and then transferred to Salem Government Hospital. On Monday, he died at the hospital. The Attur rural police registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US