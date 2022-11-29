College student ends life in Salem

November 29, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

A third year UG student of a private arts college near Attur ended his life on Monday allegedly after a girl did not accept his proposal on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as D. Akish Dev (21) of Mangammal Nagar in Vazhapadi. Police said on November 23, Akish Dev took a mangalsutra to the college and on seeing this the college administration alerted his parents. Hhe apologised for his action. Meanwhile, on November 25 afternoon, while in the classroom he fell sick. When the teachers enquired him, he said he tried to end his life.

He was immediately admitted to Attur Government Hospital and then transferred to Salem Government Hospital. On Monday, he died at the hospital. The Attur rural police registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)