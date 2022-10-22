College student ends life in Namakkal

A final year engineering student ended his life after he was caught by police for allegedly possessing ganja on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as R. Sathish (22) of Theni district and was staying in a hostel. On Friday, he went to his friend’s room at Rasipuram and they allegedly used ganja. Acting on a tip-off, the Rasipuram police went to the room and caught the trio and took them to the police station. The police came to know that they were students. The police asked their parents to come to the station. After warning, the police let the students go to their houses.

Since Sathish’s parents are in Theni district, the police asked him to bring his parents and let him go to the hostel. Meanwhile, on Friday night, he ended his life at the hostel. On information, Puduchatram police sent the body for a postmortem and registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.