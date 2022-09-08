College student electrocuted near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 08, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A college student hailing from Thiruvarur district died of electrocution at his residence at Chinna Thadagam here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Mohanraj (19), a native of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, was electrocuted in the rental house he had been staying along with his family members at Chinna Thadagam. The police said Mohanraj had been doing final year under graduation in a private college in Coimbatore. He stayed with his parents and elder brother. His father works as the driver of a school van.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the police, Mohanraj suffered electric shock when he opened the main switch board when there was a power interruption. In the impact, he was thrown off to the floor. He was admitted to a private hospital where he died, the police said. The Thadagam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app