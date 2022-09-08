College student electrocuted near Coimbatore

A college student hailing from Thiruvarur district died of electrocution at his residence at Chinna Thadagam here on Wednesday.

M. Mohanraj (19), a native of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, was electrocuted in the rental house he had been staying along with his family members at Chinna Thadagam. The police said Mohanraj had been doing final year under graduation in a private college in Coimbatore. He stayed with his parents and elder brother. His father works as the driver of a school van.

According to the police, Mohanraj suffered electric shock when he opened the main switch board when there was a power interruption. In the impact, he was thrown off to the floor. He was admitted to a private hospital where he died, the police said. The Thadagam police have registered a case.