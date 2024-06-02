GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College student dies in elephant attack near Valparai

Published - June 02, 2024 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth died in an attack by a wild elephant near Valaparai on Saturday, June 1. The victim S. Mukesh, was a resident of a private estate at Puthukad near Valparai.

Officials attached to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) said Mukesh, a college student, had a close encounter with a wild elephant when he was heading from Puthukad to Sholayar dam through an estate road on a two-wheeler around 6 p.m.

Valparai plateau gives way for elephants as annual migration season is nearing its peak

Though Mukesh left his two-wheeler in an attempt to run away from the elephant, the animal reportedly chased and attacked him. He was rushed to a hospital at Murugali tea estate, before being shifted to the Government Hospital, Valparai. Doctors at the Valparai GH declared him brought dead on arrival.

Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan handed over an immediate relief fund of ₹ 50,000 to the father of the deceased on Sunday. The body of the youth was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Sunday.

Monica, the chilled-out Elephant of Valparai

According to the Forest Department, the last human death due to an elephant attack reported in the Valparai plateau was on June 4, 2021.

Last month, Ravi, 54, a Kadar tribesman from Nedungundram settlement in the protected area of ATR, was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

