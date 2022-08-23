College student dies in accident in Coimbatore 

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 23, 2022 19:03 IST

A 19-year-old student was killed in an accident near Kurichi Kulam tank in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu from Selvapuram. He was studying first year in a private college. On Tuesday, when Vishnu and his friends Vignesh (19) and Satheeshwaran (19) were on their way to college on a two-wheeler, the rider lost control when a truck hit the vehicle.

In the impact, the two-wheeler rammed a roadside tree and all of them suffered severe injuries. They were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where Vishnu died. Vignesh and Satheeshwaran are undergoing treatment.

