College student booked for assault on TNSTC driver in Coimbatore

The Mettupalayam police have registered a case against a college student on charges of assaulting a TNSTC bus driver on Ooty road near Kallar on Saturday.

M. Ragul (23) from Coonoor in the Nilgiris district, MSc student of a private college in Coimbatore, was booked for allegedly assaulting S. Thambu (46), a driver attached to TNSTC’s Conoor depot.

Mr. Thambu complained to the Mettupalayam police that Ragul’s car overtook the bus he drove and blocked the road at the first hairpin bend near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Ooty road around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the bus driver, the youth picked up a quarrel with him alleging that he did not allow the car to overtake for a very long time. The driver alleged that the youth hit him with hands and showered abusive words.

Ragul was booked for offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pedestrian killed in accident

A 71-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler at Perur on Siruvani Road. The police said that S. Ramanathan, a resident of Perur, was killed in the accident that took place late on Saturday.

According to the police, Ramanathan was working as the assistant manager of an auditorium at Perur. He was admitted to a private hospital after the accident where he died on Sunday afternoon, the police said. A case has been registered against the two-wheeler rider R. Kannan (45) of Velankanni Nagar, Perur.