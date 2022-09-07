Coimbatore

College student attempts to end life in Salem

 A second year engineering college student, S. Suriya Prakash of Thalaivsal, attempted to end his life as he reportedly lost ₹75,000 in online gaming here on Wednesday.

Police said the student was addicted to online gambling. Upset over it, he allegedly consumed poison in the house. He was admitted to a private hospital in Attur and later to a private hospital in Salem. Attur Rural police are inquiring.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).


