College student arrested on murder charge in Coimbatore

December 26, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man on the charges of murdering a woman and taking away gold ornaments from her house near Sirumugai in the district.

According to the police, M. Saroja, 60 was murdered on December 21, when she was alone in her house at Jadayampalayam near Sirumugai. Nearly 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery went missing from her house. The Sirumugai police formed special teams to nab the accused.

During the investigation, the police found a college student identified as M. Vasanthakumar of Jadayampalayam murdered Saroja and took away the gold jewellery. He also planned to pledge it in a pawn broker shop. The police arrested the accused, recovered the jewellery, and remanded him in judicial custody.

Two die in an accident

An 18-year-old boy of Gandhipuram in the city died in an accident near Sulur on Avinashi Road, after the four-wheeler he travelled, collided with the median in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as M. Karthik Sreepathy, who was studying in a private engineering college in Coimbatore. He was returning to Gandhipuram from Tiruppur district along with his friend D. Hari, 18, who was driving the car.

The Sulur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of Karthik, and sent it to ESI hospital for postmortem. Hari was admitted to a private hospital in the city, and further investigations are on, said the police.

In a separate incident, G. Mohan, 37, a businessman from Coimbatore died on the spot at Palangarai near Avinashi after the four-wheeler he travelled, lost control and collided with a name board on the side of the road. He was returning from Bhavani in Erode district via Avinashi along with N. Mithun, 16, R. Suhil, 28, and R. Jayasurya, 18 after attending a puja at a temple.

The co-passengers suffered injuries and were admitted to Government Medical College, Tiruppur. The Avinashi police registered a case regarding the incident.

Man held for peddling synthetic drugs near Madukkarai

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a 23-year-old man on the charges of peddling banned tobacco substances near a private college, on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the Madukkarai police conducted a raid near a private college and found that S. Saburani Arona Nikhil of Kerala was found in possession of 54 g of Methamphetamine synthetic drug and 1.5 kg of ganja that were meant for sale.

The police arrested the accused under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.