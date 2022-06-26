College student arrested for stalking minor girl

The police on Sunday arrested a college student on charges of stalking a minor girl, a class VII student, in Coimbatore city.

The arrested has been identified as Hariharan (20), an engineering student from a residential area near Peelamedu. According to the police, a complaint was received at the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore east, on Saturday, accusing Hariharan of stalking a girl aged 13 who also hailed from the same residential area.

AWPS inspector A. Dowlathnisha and her team investigated the complaint and registered a case against Hariharan for offences under Sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The youth was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before a judge and was remanded in judicial custody.