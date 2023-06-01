College student arrested for murder in Coimbatore

June 01, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have arrested a college student along with his parents based on his confession that he had murdered his wife at Kurunji Nagar in Karunya Nagar Police Station limits.

Sanjay (20), a student in a city college, had reportedly admitted to have strangulated his wife Ramani (20), also a student, whom he had loved and married, following a quarrel.

Sanjay’s parents Lakshmanan (50) and Ammukutty (47) were arrested for attempting to conceal the murder. The trio were remanded in judicial custody.

Helpline to prevent rice smuggling

The Food Cell Police, Coimbatore, have requested the public to pass on information on smuggling of rice meant for supply under the public distribution system through the helpline 18005995950.

The identity of the informant will be kept confidential. Banners and board depicting the helpline will be put up along important roads, bus stands, railway stations and ration shops in the city, a release said.

Two arrested for murder in Tiruppur

A man and his brother were arrested by Anupparpalayam police for allegedly murdering the former’s father-in-law following a quarrel.

Habibullah, who belongs to Dindigul, and his brother Ayub Khan had reportedly attacked Salim Mohamed (45) of Poyampalayam fatally with a cricket bat after he had reportedly rejected the former’s reconciliation bid with his daughter. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.