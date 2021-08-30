Coimbatore

College signs MoU to enhance employability of students

To enhance employability of students and to give adequate exposure to industrial practice by way of internships and industrial visits, Builders Engineering College, Kangayam, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enthu Technology Private Limited, Coimbatore, recently.

The MoU was signed by Enthu Technology Private Limited Director K. Moorthi, and College Principal S. Gopalakrishnan, in the presence of College Chairman N. Ramalingam, Secretary C.K. Venkatachalam, Treasurer C.K. Balasubramaniam, Correspondent S. Anandavadivel and others. The MoU also paves way for conducting conferences, seminars, workshops on topics of mutual interest.


