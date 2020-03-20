College prepares hand sanitiser

A private college demonstrated the preparation of hand sanitiser for its staff here on Thursday.

Staff of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology prepared the sanitiser using alcohol and natural extracts, a release said. Principal J. Janet along with faculty members V. Ragavi, M. Sangeetha and K. Banupriya participated in the preparation. The hand sanitisers were placed in prominent locations inside the college such as reception, food court, library, toilets and staff cabins of the individual departments.

To keep the campus free from COVID-19 infection, the team also demonstrated the usage of hand sanitisers as an alternative to hand washing to the non-teaching staff.