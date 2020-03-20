College prepares hand sanitiser

A private college demonstrated the preparation of hand sanitiser for its staff here on Thursday.
Staff of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology prepared the sanitiser using alcohol and natural extracts, a release said. Principal J. Janet along with faculty members V. Ragavi, M. Sangeetha and K. Banupriya participated in the preparation. The hand sanitisers were placed in prominent locations inside the college such as reception, food court, library, toilets and staff cabins of the individual departments.
To keep the campus free from COVID-19 infection, the team also demonstrated the usage of hand sanitisers as an alternative to hand washing to the non-teaching staff.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.