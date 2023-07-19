College heads see decline in demand for B.Sc. Mathematics as passing phase

July 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

COIMBATORE The heads of many government arts and science colleges where the admission process has witnessed a sharp decline for B.Sc. Mathematics are understood to have their fingers crossed as the risk of the programme being withdrawn off looms large if the poor patronage continues next year.

A pattern has emerged wherein the admissions for the course is low in colleges located in rural parts, whereas those in urban locations have managed to fill vacant seats. For instance, a little over 50 % of the sanctioned seats for Mathematics have remained vacant at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, whereas the government arts colleges in Coimbatore city and the Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur have been able to fill the seats. In the case of the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, the seats have been filled for the programme offered in shift I and shift II as well.

There are also instances of a few other colleges starting a new programme in the place of B.Sc. Mathematics.

“The low demand for B.Sc. course for 2023-24 session is, by all indications, only a passing phase. It has been so due to a fear psychosis among the last couple of batches of Plus Two pass out students of government schools towards the subject, since the portions could not be completed. The situation is bound to change for the better in the coming years,” said R. Sriganapriya, Principal of Government Arts College, Mettupalayam.

“It is not advisable to discontinue B.Sc. Mathematics programme. Mathematical aptitude is important across streams. Be it any competitive exam, there is an imperative need for the candidates to solve quantitative aptitude questions that warrants grasp of logical reasoning and mathematical concepts,” a senior subject teacher emphasised.