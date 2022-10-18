College girl washed away in flash flood in Namakkal

A private college student was washed away in a flash flood in Kokkuvari stream near Erumapatti in the district on Monday evening.

According to the police, S. Jeevitha (18) of Singalakombai near Erumapatti and her mother S. Kavitha were heading home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening. Around 7 p.m., while they were crossing a low-level bridge across Kokkuvari stream, they were caught in a flash flood and were washed away along wth the moped.

Kavitha managed to hold on to a tree and was rescued by the local residents. But, Jeevitha was washed away in the flood.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the girl. Later, the State Disaster Response Force joined the search operation.

After searching for 13 hours, they retrieved Jeevitha’s body on Tuesday morning. The body was sent to Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem examination.