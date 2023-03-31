ADVERTISEMENT

College girl murdered in Erode

March 31, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old college student was murdered, and her body was found in a well on Thursday.

According to the police, K. Swetha (21), of Kannaki Street in Gobichettipalayam, was a third-year student of a private college in Gobichettipalayam.

On Tuesday, she went to the college but did not return home. Her parents searched for her in various places and lodged a missing person complaint with the Gobichettipalayam police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a foul smell emanated from a farm well near T.N. Palayam.

On information, Bungalow Pudur police came to the spot and retrieved a gunny bag from the well. The police found the body of a girl in the bag and alerted nearby police stations.

Later, Swetha’s parents came to the spot and confirmed the deceased as their daughter. The police found injuries on the body that possibly occurred due to an attack using an iron rod.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case. The police verified the mobile number of the deceased and found she had spoken to her schoolmate lastly. The police took the youth to the police station and are investigating.

