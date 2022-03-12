College founder dies in Coimbatore
M. Aruchami, founder and honorary president of Kongunadu Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, died here on Saturday. A press release said that he also served as the president of the Association of Management of Private Colleges, Tamil Nadu and the Coimbatore Regional Head of Indian Institute of Science. The final rites will be conducted on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
